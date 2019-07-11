New Music Is Coming

Cyrus revealed several details about the music on her upcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus.

“‘She’ does not represent a gender. ‘She’ is not just a woman. ‘She’ doesn’t refer to a vagina,” the “We Can’t Stop” singer explained. “‘She’ is a force of nature. ‘She’ is power. ‘She’ can be anything you want to be, therefore, ‘she’’ is everything. ‘She’ is the super she. ‘She’ is the she-ro. ‘She’ is the She-E-O.”

Cyrus teased one track called “Bad Karma.”

“I have a new song called ‘Bad Karma,’ but there is no such thing as karma. There’s just cause and effect,” she told the magazine. “I don’t believe that everyone gets theirs.”

She gave even more details about an upcoming song titled “Never Be Me.”

“The chorus says, ‘If you’re looking for faithful, that’ll never be me. If you’re looking for stable, that’ll never be me. If you’re looking for someone that’ll be all that you need, that’s never going to be me,’” Cyrus revealed to Elle. “When I first played it for [producer] Mark Ronson, he was like, ‘You can’t say that. You have guy fans, and they’re not going to understand what you mean. I don’t even understand what you mean.’ And I’m like, ‘“But you wouldn’t say anything about it if a man came in and played that record.’ And then two days later, he hit me up and he’s like, ‘You’re absolutely right. I totally get your perspective.’”