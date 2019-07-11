When She Knew She Was Done With ‘Hannah Montana’

Cyrus starred as the title character on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana for four seasons from 2006 to 2011. She told Elle it was time to stop making the series “the minute” she had sex.

“Once I was 18 because it felt ridiculous,” Cyrus explained. “I was kind of like, I can’t put the f–king wig on again. It got weird. It just felt like… I was grown up. … One time I went backstage at Disneyland, and Peter Pan was smoking a cigarette. And I was like, ‘That’s me. That’s the kind of dreams I’m crushing.’”

Cyrus also referred to a 2010 viral video of her taking a hit from a bong. “That’s how everyone felt with the bong video, but I’m not a Disney mascot,” she told Elle. “I’m a person.”

She concluded that she is “not ashamed” of the series anymore. “It’s pretty cool when you hear Cardi B was listening to Hannah Montana when she was in high school,” Cyrus said. “That s–t makes me happy.”