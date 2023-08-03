Miranda Lambert proved that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is just as hot as the summer sun with her recent social media recap.

“Summer so far ☀️👙🍹🌊😎,” Lambert, 39, captioned a series of Instagram snaps on Thursday, August 3, including a closeup of her and McLoughlin, 31, on a boat.

McLoughlin, whom Lambert married in 2019, apparently chose to lose his shirt on several occasions during the couple’s summertime fun. In one snap, the former NYPD police officer showed off his toned and tanned abs while standing poolside.

McLoughlin’s fit physique was also on display in a wakeboarding video Lambert filmed during their lake getaway. The duo’s dogs were also part of their summer festivities, with one pooch wearing a cow-printed cowboy hat.

“So, why didn’t your husband play Ken in the Barbie movie?” one fan wrote in the comments. Another, however, was more interested in ogling the dogs:. “Shirtless Brandon pics are nice, but the [puppy] pic is unbeatable.”

McLoughlin previously documented life on the road with Lambert in their Airstream ahead of Independence Day weekend. At the time, he shared a video of himself working out in the wild, while not surprisingly, shirtless.

“I worked out at the same time but once again, it didn’t look like that when I did dips on the picnic table OR when I dipped my chicken wing in ranch 😂,” Lambert wrote in the comments in June. “You git it done babe! Looks great. Love is in the airstream.”

Scroll down to see Lambert and McLoughlin’s summer photos: