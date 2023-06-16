Miranda Lambert still thinks husband Brendan McLoughlin is a full meal — even after four years of marriage.

The country crooner, 39, took to social media to thirst over McLoughlin, 31, after the retired police officer showed off his toned physique in photos of himself sans shirt.

“Damn babe!!! 🔥 All the fitness vibes,” she wrote in the comments section of the snaps on Thursday, June 15, which featured McLoughlin sweaty but smiling for the camera. “Now let’s go eat a steak.”

The New York native, for his part, seemingly posted the images after getting in a workout. “Love a good 5 miler before the rain,” he captioned the pics of himself hydrating next to his truck. “Super appreciative for @yeti at keeping that water ice cold for when it was needed most.”

The “Kerosene” singer met her hubby in November 2018 when he was stationed near where she was performing on Good Morning America. While the twosome hit it off right away, the beginning of their romance was not without its drama. McLoughlin welcomed his son, Landon, with ex Kaihla Rettinger just days after meeting Lambert. The retired law enforcement officer was also engaged to Jackie Bruno when Rettinger became pregnant, Jackie’s mom, Carol Bruno, exclusively claimed to Us Weekly in February 2019.

“[Brendan] tried to deny it and then begged her to stay with him,” Carol told Us at the time. “[Jackie] was only going [abroad] for a few months to play [soccer], he was begging her to marry him before she left, even though he knew the girl was pregnant.”

Despite the rocky start to their romance, Lambert and McLoughlin went on to tie the knot in 2019 — after just three months of dating — and the Grammy winner has since taken to her role as stepmom to Landon, now 4. The happy couple are “still trying” for their own baby as well, a source exclusively told Us in October 2022.

“They would love to have a baby together in the near future,” the insider shared. “Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step.”

For now, the duo are enjoying their time together. Last month, they stepped out at the Academy of Country Music Awards. The “Gunpowder & Lead” singer held tightly onto her beau while posing with him on the red carpet.

“Miranda and Brendan are doing amazing and even though it’s been a few years since they got married, they still feel like newlyweds,” an insider exclusively told Us in April. “Miranda loves having a husband who isn’t in the spotlight and doesn’t even care about things like that. He’s low-key and down-to-earth just like her and they couldn’t be a more perfect match.”

For the Texas native, it’s “nice being able to have some privacy and not have every detail about their relationship scrutinized,” the source added. “They complement each other on every level and Miranda feels like she finally found her soulmate.”

Prior to her relationship with McLoughlin, Lambert was married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. The exes began dating in 2006 and tied the knot after five years together. The pair confirmed they had called it quits in July 2015.

“This is not the future we envisioned,” the “Not My Mama’s Broken Heart” songstress and the former Voice coach, 46, said in joint a statement at the time. “And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”