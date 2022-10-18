Relationship bliss! Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin‘s marriage has only gotten better, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly that the couple are “pretty much inseparable.”

“Miranda and Brendan are still going strong,” the insider shares, noting that McLoughlin, 30, is “ride or die” for his wife. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”

According to the source, the pair are focused on the next chapter of their lives. “Not much has changed in terms of them wanting to have a baby, they’re still trying. They would love to have a baby together in the near future,” the insider reveals. “Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step.”

The singer, 38, who exchanged vows with McLoughlin in January 2019, “adores” watching her husband with his son, Landon. (The police officer welcomed his child with ex Kaihla Rettinger in November 2018, days after he met Lambert.)

“They keep that part of their life private out of respect for Landon’s mother, but they’re both very much part of his life,” the source continues, noting that the country artist is “a really great” stepmother. “They just celebrated Brendan’s birthday and had a low-key celebration. They’re very much homebodies so when they’re not on the road they love to just spend time at home with their pets.”

The Texas native has previously opened up about her connection with McLoughlin. “We didn’t date very long before we got married,” Lambert, who was married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015, shared on SiriusXM’s The Storme Warren Show in February 2021. “And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other [during the COVID-19 quarantine]. ‘Cause it was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong.”

At the time, the “If I Was a Cowboy” performer noted how her marriage improved after spending so much time at home.

“A lot of couples, especially a lot of my friends don’t really see their significant other because we’re [going in] different directions all the time,” she added. “But with everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them.”

The insider also tells Us how Lambert has been “truly thriving” in her personal and professional life, saying, “Miranda is focused on her music and her residency in Las Vegas, as well as other upcoming performances. She loves performing and feels like she’s in a really good place in her career. She’s so happy.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper