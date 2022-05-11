Not-so-perfect harmony. Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were a match made in country music heaven before they split in 2015.

Shelton got down on one knee in 2010 after several years of dating, and the singers tied the knot in Texas in 2011. Not only did they blend their personal lives, but the twosome frequently collaborated with each other in the studio. Lambert’s 2012 hit “Over You” — which Song of the Year at both the CMA Awards and the ACM Awards — was inspired by her then-spouse.

“My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother and it’s one of those moments where even if you’re married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them,” the “Bluebird” songstress recalled during a 2021 Apple Music interview. “Dudes don’t open up about things, but he started telling me about the experience of it all.”

While they worked together on the song, Lambert encouraged Shelton to put his grief into words. “[I said], ‘I would never try to write your story because I didn’t live it, but maybe I could help because I’m an outside perspective. … I feel your pain talking to me right now.’ It was really a special moment and I’m so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal, to have that together.”

Though they were one of the genre’s biggest power couples, the duo called it quits in July 2015, finalizing their divorce hours after announcing their split.

“There are no hard feelings,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly shortly after Lambert and Shelton’s breakup made headlines. “They want to move on as friends, and they are doing just that.”

Both the Voice coach and the “Settling Down” performer have since remarried, with Shelton and Gwen Stefani exchanging vows in July 2021. Lambert, for her part, announced in February 2019 that she secretly tied the knot with Brendan McLoughlin one month prior. The couple were together for three weeks before getting married.

“Blake found about the wedding at the same time everyone else did,” an insider told Us at the time, adding that the “Someday” crooner “had almost zero contact” with Lambert after they called it quits.

Though Shelton and the “If I Was a Cowboy” artist have remained relatively quiet about their divorce, Lambert reflected on the intense scrutiny the former couple initially faced following their separation.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself and I think at some point you start to settle into who you are,” she told CBS News in May 2022, noting that she’d “grown up” a lot in the wake of her split. “I think that’s why you feel that peace coming from me because I feel at peace with myself.”

Scroll down for a look back at Shelton and Lambert’s romance and split: