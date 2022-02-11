Get ready for some cowboy booties! Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are ready to grow their family with their first child together.

The 38-year-old singer “has recently started trying to get pregnant,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She and Brendan decided after their third wedding anniversary, they would start trying. Miranda is thrilled and Brendan has always wanted to [have kids with her].”

The country artist and the former New York City police officer, 30, celebrated three years of marriage in January. Lambert marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post of her and McLoughlin at the beach.

“Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine. ☀️❤️ #3years💍,” she wrote at the time.

Over the past three years, Lambert has embraced her role as the stepmom of McLoughlin’s 3-year-old son, Landon, whom the law enforcement officer shares with ex Kaihla Rettinger. (Rettinger gave birth to Landon just days after McLoughlin and Lambert met on Good Morning America in November 2018.)

“I’m loving that whole phase,” the “If I Was a Cowboy” singer told Extra in June 2019. “And I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great.”

The Texas native has been ready to have a little one of her own for some time, with a source telling Us in March 2020 that Lambert “wants to start a family.”

Per the insider, the Pistol Annies performer was “telling friends that she wants a baby and to be with Brendan forever” — and her husband felt the same way. “Brendan wants to expand their family,” the source added at the time.

Before her January 2019 nuptials with McLoughlin, Lambert was married to fellow country star Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015. The Voice coach, 45, previously hinted that neither he nor the Grammy winner were ready to become parents yet.

“I think I’ve got a lot of growing up to do before I start raising kids,” Shelton exclusively told Us ahead of the pair’s split. “And she says the same thing.”

Now, Lambert and McLoughlin seem to have permanently settled in Nashville, where they are building a house — one that will surely have enough space for their growing family. The “God’s Country” singer, for his part, is married to Gwen Stefani and is the stepfather of her three sons with Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7.

