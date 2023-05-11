Sparks are flying! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin brought the fire to the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The “Gunpowder & Lead” singer, 39, and the retired police officer, 31, attended the country music awards show at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 11. The twosome walked the red carpet arm in arm as Lambert stunned in a bold blue gown with a bedazzled top. The floor-length dress also featured a slit that showed off the “Somethin’ Bad” musician’s toned legs. McLoughlin, for his part, looked smoldering in his classic black and white tuxedo.

Lambert is up for multiple prestigious awards including Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. She’s also one of the many performers set to take the ACMs stage Thursday evening.

The “Drunk” songstress didn’t attend the awards ceremony last year due to her previously scheduled appearance at the C2C Festival in Europe. Despite not being there in person, she took home the most coveted award of the night: Entertainer of the Year. Lambert was also awarded the Video of the Year trophy alongside Elle King for their song “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).” In her acceptance speech for Entertainer of the Year, she expressed her gratitude for the honor.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a really, really long time. I actually never thought it would happen,” Lambert gushed during her video message. “This one goes out to all the girls out there. We did it!”

Her absence from the ACMs was the first time she had not attended the awards show in 17 years. In 2019, Lambert brought McLoughlin as her plus-one for the first time after they secretly tied the knot earlier in the year. The pair’s whirlwind romance began after they met after Lambert’s performance on Good Morning America in November 2018. McLoughlin, who welcomed son Landon with Kaihla Rettinger in November 2018 shortly after meeting the country superstar, was patrolling nearby.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” the “Hell on Heels” artist announced via Instagram in February 2019. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for … Me.”

Lambert and her beau’s relationship has only grown stronger over the years. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in April that the twosome “still feel like newlyweds” despite being married for four years.

“Miranda loves having a husband who isn’t in the spotlight and doesn’t even care about things like that. He’s low-key and down-to-earth just like her and they couldn’t be a more perfect match,” the insider added at the time. “It’s nice being able to have some privacy and not have every detail about their relationship scrutinized. They complement each other on every level and Miranda feels like she finally found her soulmate.”

While the “Mama’s Broken Heart” musician is a doting stepmother, a source told Us that she and McLoughlin are hopeful to expand their family.

“They would love to have a baby together in the near future,” the insider revealed in October 2022. “Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step.”

