By her side. Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin offered a glimpse at their romance during a rare public appearance.

The couple was all smiles on Monday, April 24, as they arrived at their New York City hotel. Following the country singer’s appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Lambert, 39, was photographed holding hands with McLoughlin, 31.

Earlier that day, the Texas native took to social media to show her recent travels with McLoughlin. “Savannah GA🧡,” Lambert captioned a carousel of Instagram photos which included a selfie of her and the police officer.

The pair started dating in 2018 after meeting on the set of Good Morning America. Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot the following January after less than one year together.

“In honor of Valentine’s day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” the “Hell on Heels” performer announced via Instagram in February 2019. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … Me.”

Following their whirlwind romance, the singer opened up about how her relationship with McLoughlin took a surprising turn during the coronavirus crisis.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“If newlyweds can survive a pandemic then I think we’re good, you know?” she joked during an interview on New York’s Country 94.7 in June 2020. “It’s a good test. The first month I had a lot of fun. Well, not fun, but I was like, ‘OK, we’re off. We’ll probably be back on the road in a couple of months.’ … There’s stuff to do, it’s just the adjusting of not knowing when I’m going to work again. It’s uneasy.”

Lambert later discussed how the extra time with the New York native helped their marriage.

“We didn’t date very long before we got married,” the Grammy winner explained on SiriusXM’s The Storme Warren Show in February 2021. “And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other. ‘Cause it was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong.”

She added: “A lot of couples, especially a lot of my friends don’t really see their significant other because we’re different directions all the time. But with everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them.”

More recently, a source shared that McLoughlin has remained “ride or die” when it comes to his wife’s accomplishments. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way,” the insider exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022, adding that the duo are “still going strong.”

According to the source, Lambert and McLoughlin are focused on the next chapter of their lives. “Not much has changed in terms of them wanting to have a baby, they’re still trying. They would love to have a baby together in the near future,” the insider revealed at the time. “Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step.”

The songwriter, who was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015, has enjoyed spending time with McLoughlin’s son, Landon. (The cop welcomed his child with ex Kaihla Rettinger in November 2018, days after he met Lambert.)

“They keep that part of their life private out of respect for Landon’s mother, but they’re both very much part of his life,” the source continued, noting that the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress is “a really great” stepmother. “They just celebrated Brendan’s birthday and had a low-key celebration. They’re very much homebodies so when they’re not on the road they love to just spend time at home with their pets.”

Earlier this month, Lambert addressed her personal life while promoting her cookbook, Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen.

The performer praised the recipe for her Engagement Chicken dish, telling Yahoo on Monday, “It worked for me — twice!. And it’s worked for a tons of friends of mine. It’s one of those things where it’s like a family staple and kind of sacred to us. If we care about someone enough to say, ‘OK we’re having the Loaf’ that means you might be here for a hot minute. And don’t know what the magic is, but it’s pretty good.”