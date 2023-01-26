Keeping the spark alive! Miranda Lambert commemorated her wedding anniversary by sharing shirtless snaps of her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

“Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕 Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍🤠,” the country music star, 39, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 26, alongside a carousel of beachy photos with her man.

McLoughlin, 31, wore a tank top adorned with flamingos for the first two pictures before posing in just khaki pants and a cross necklace for the remaining shots.

The lovebirds tied the knot in January 2019 after dating for two and a half months. After keeping their nuptials secret for three weeks, Lambert shared the news via Instagram.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … me.”

The “Kerosene” singer defended the fast pace of her relationship during a February 2021 SiriusXM interview.

“We didn’t date very long before we got married. And so, we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other,” she said at the time. “It was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so, I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong.”

McLoughlin, for his part, shared a sweet birthday message to his wife in November 2022.

“Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambert. It’s always an honor to be called your husband. You’re the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it every day through your love for others and animals. Can’t wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday and I love you. ❤️🥳❤️🎂,” he wrote via Instagram.

Before Lambert’s wedding to the retired police officer, she was married to Blake Shelton from May 2011 to July 2015. News of his ex-wife’s hasty nuptials to McLoughlin came as a surprise to Shelton, 46.

“Blake found out about the wedding at the same time as everyone else did,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2019. The Voice coach has also moved on since his split from the “Mama’s Broken Heart” songstress. In July 2021, he married Gwen Stefani after six years of dating.

McLoughlin, for his part, has a complicated romantic past. He allegedly got another woman pregnant while cheating on his ex-fiancée, Jackie Bruno.

“[Brendan] tried to deny it and then begged her to stay with him,” Jackie’s mom, Carol Bruno, claimed to Us in February 2019. “She was only going [abroad] for a few months to play [soccer], he was begging her to marry him before she left, even though he knew the girl was pregnant.”

McLoughlin welcomed son Landon with Kaihla Rettinger just days after he met Lambert for the first time. The Grammy winner gushed about being a stepmom during a June 2019 interview with Extra.

“My stepson is amazing. I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great,” she told the outlet.