Her guy! Miranda Lambert found her forever in husband Brendan McLoughlin.

“Miranda and Brendan are doing amazing and even though it’s been a few years since they got married, they still feel like newlyweds,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the country singer’s marriage to the former law enforcement officer, whom she wed in 2019 after knowing him for nearly three months.

“Miranda loves having a husband who isn’t in the spotlight and doesn’t even care about things like that. He’s low-key and down-to-earth just like her and they couldn’t be a more perfect match,” the insider adds. “It’s nice being able to have some privacy and not have every detail about their relationship scrutinized. They complement each other on every level and Miranda feels like she finally found her soulmate.”

The “Kerosene” singer, 39, met McLoughlin, 31, in November 2018, when the retired police officer was stationed near where she was performing on Good Morning America.

The beginning of their romance, however, was not without drama. Just days after meeting Lambert, McLoughlin welcomed his son, Landon, with Kaihla Rettinger. McLoughlin was engaged to Jackie Bruno when Rettinger became pregnant, Jackie’s mom, Carol Bruno, exclusively claimed to Us in February 2019.

“[Brendan] tried to deny it and then begged her to stay with him,” Carol told Us at the time. “[Jackie] was only going [abroad] for a few months to play [soccer], he was begging her to marry him before she left, even though he knew the girl was pregnant.”

Despite the headline-making start of their romance, Lambert soon settled into her role as a stepmom to Landon, now 4. ​In October 2022, a source exclusively told Us that Lambert and McLoughlin are “still trying” for a baby too.

“They would love to have a baby together in the near future,” the insider revealed. “Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step.”

Prior to her marriage to McLoughlin, Lambert was married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

“This is not the future we envisioned,” the couple told Us in a statement when announcing their split. “And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

A source exclusively told Us at the time: “There are no hard feelings. They want to move on as friends, and they are doing just that.”

After their split, Lambert went on to date fellow musician Anderson East from September 2015 to April 2018. One month after their breakup, she was linked to Evan Felker amid his marriage to wife Staci Felker. After Lambert and Evan, 39, split in August of that year, the Turnpike Troubadors singer reconciled with Staci.

Today, the three-time Grammy winner couldn’t be happier with McLoughlin, who is “ride or die” for his wife, a source told Us in October 2022. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”