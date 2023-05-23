The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach! In Miranda Lambert’s case, it was her mom’s famous meatloaf that won the hearts of both Blake Shelton and Brendan McLoughlin.

“[My mom] claimed that [her meatloaf recipe will get you married] and so now that’s a thing,” the “Gunpowder and Lead” singer quipped on Southern Living’s “Biscuits and Jam” podcast on Tuesday, May 23, of Bev’s Famous Meatloaf. “She always says, ‘It’s the loaf that’ll getcha the ring,’ and I mean, it worked for me twice, so there’s that.”

Lambert — who was married to Shelton, 46, from 2011 to 2015 and tied the knot with husband McLoughlin, 31, in 2019 — added: “Everybody that knows our friend group … knows if you’re getting serious with someone, you either bring ’em to Bev Lambert’s house to have the loaf, or you make it for them yourself.”

In addition to her own success with the lucky dish, the three-time Grammy winner noted that “there’s, like, 10 cases where people either brought ’em to Mom’s and then got engaged, or made the meatloaf and then got engaged,” she laughed. “I don’t know, it’s just like a little spell. There’s something in there.”

Lambert began dating her ex-husband in 2006 and the duo walked down the aisle five years later. After four years of marriage, the country stars announced their split.

“This is not the future we envisioned,” the “Not My Mama’s Broken Heart” singer and the Voice coach said in a statement at the time. “And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

While Shelton moved on with now-wife Gwen Stefani, Lambert, for her part, dated several stars before meeting her husband. She was in a relationship with Anderson East from 2016 to 2018. That same year, she was linked to Evan Felker — a brief relationship that quickly raised eyebrows as the Turnpike Troubadours musician, 39, was still married to his wife, Staci Felker, and the “Drunk” singer was still dating East, 34.

After Lambert and Evan’s split in August 2018 — and following his divorce from Staci — Evan eventually reconciled with his wife. The Texas native, meanwhile, met McLoughlin later that year. The retired law enforcement officer was patrolling near Lambert’s Good Morning America performance in New York City in November 2018 when the two crossed paths.

While the duo tied the knot two months later, their relationship wasn’t without drama at the beginning. Just days after meeting the country star, McLoughlin welcomed his son, Landon, with Kaihla Rettinger. To make matters even more complicated, he allegedly cheated on his ex-fiancée, Jackie Bruno, with Rettinger — according to Jackie’s mom, Carol Bruno.

Despite the scandals, Lambert and McLoughlin are happier than ever more than four years into their marriage.

“Miranda loves having a husband who isn’t in the spotlight and doesn’t even care about things like that. He’s low-key and down-to-earth just like her and they couldn’t be a more perfect match,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “It’s nice being able to have some privacy and not have every detail about their relationship scrutinized. They complement each other on every level and Miranda feels like she finally found her soulmate.”

The pair are also looking to expand their family. “They would love to have a baby together in the near future,” an insider exclusively told Us in October 2022. “Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step.”