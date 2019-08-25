Love Lives Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate Her Parents’ 40th Wedding Anniversary in Texas: See the Pics! By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos August 25, 2019 Courtesy of Miranda Lambert/Instagram 5 6 / 5 More Grub The Texas native sat between her brother and her husband in one photo. Back to top More News Olivia Wilde Says This Conditioner Saved Her Eyebrows After ‘15 Years of Baldness’ This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL The Best Weight Loss Program, Especially for Those Who Have Tried It All More News