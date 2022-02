Mari Pepin-Solis

The Bachelor in Paradise alum reminded her Twitter followers to “hug the people you care about” and “tell them you love them” as often as possible. “It just goes to show how important it is to be KIND to people. To love them. To reach out. To help them when you’re able,” the 2019 Miss Maryland USA winner,25, added. “Because you truly NEVER know what someone is going through, even if they look happy on the outside so PLEASE just be good to people.”