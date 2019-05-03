She is beauty, she is grace, Cheslie Kryst is 2019’s Miss United States … of America! Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the Miss USA pageant took place at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada on Thursday, May 2.

5 Things You Need to Know About Jorja Smith, Dior’s Newest Makeup Ambassador

As lovely as all 50 women looked, it was North Carolina’s Kryst that walked away with the coveted crown.

She showed off her toned abs and arms in a nude bikini during the swimsuit portion while proving to be pure elegance in a white gown during the evening wear section. And her articulate response when asked to describe her generation perhaps sealed her win.

“I would say that my generation is innovative. I am standing here in Nevada, in the state that has the first majority female legislature in the entire country,” she said. “Mine is the first generation to have that forward-looking mindset that has inclusivity, diversity and strength and empowered women. I am looking forward to continuing progress with my generation.”

13 Pics That Prove Helena Christensen Can Wear Anything She Wants

Besides her work on the Miss USA stage, there’s a lot of other fascinating things about this southern beauty. From the lawyer’s extensive education to the fashion site she writes, keep scrolling to read five things you have to know about Cheslie Kryst.

She’s a highly-educated lawyer

After graduating cum laude from University of South Carolina, she received both an MBA and law degree from Wake Forest University. She went on to practice law, becoming licensed in both North and South Carolina. She now works as a civil litigation attorney and defense attorney.

She was a college athlete

When studying at South Carolina, the beauty queen was on their Division 1 track team where she competed in heptathlon, long jump and triple jump. And she was good! According to her blog, she’s still on the books in South Carolina as one of the top 10 in triple jump.

She has a fashion blog

As if she wasn’t busy enough winning pageants and practicing law, she also runs a workwear fashion blog, White Collar Glam. Weekly articles feature different office-appropriate outfit inspirations all modeled on her.

“This blog exists because I struggled to find appropriate, affordable, professional clothing,” the About page reads. “I eventually learned the ropes and started White Collar Glam so that I could provide you with workwear fashion inspiration and give some pointers and tips about your office wardrobe.”

She supports the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements

In the final round, presenters asked whether she thinks today’s women’s empowerment movement have gone to far, to which she answered no.

“What #MeToo and #TimesUp are about are making sure that we foster safe and inclusive workplaces in our country,” she said. “As an attorney, that’s exactly what I want to hear and that’s exactly what I want for this country. i think they’re good movements.”

She’s the oldest contestant to ever win

At 28-years-old (and four days), Kryst is officially the oldest woman to win the Miss USA pageant.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!