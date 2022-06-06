Home run! MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert and Casey Linch are married weeks after she was struck by a foul ball — and the newlyweds couldn’t be more in love.

The twosome tied the knot on Saturday, June 4, at Foxhall Resort in Douglasville, Georgia, less than three weeks after her scary sideline injury. “You hear it all the time, but it truly was the best day of our lives,” the bride exclusively tells Us Weekly. “We’ve had so many moving pieces recently and it felt like life hasn’t been able to stop but that day, time stopped and nothing else mattered. I’ll never forget Casey’s face when the doors opened [or] his smile when he saw me. And just having all of our people who traveled from all over and so many seasons of life in one place was so surreal.”

Last month, the Colorado Rockies correspondent was sitting by the first base camera while the team played against the San Francisco Giants. During the ninth inning, Rockies pitcher Daniel Bard threw to Austin Slater, who hit a 95-mph foul ball that went flying into the stands, hitting Wingert.

“I received internal and external stitches because of how deep the wound is,” Wingert explained via her Instagram Story after the game, thanking her Rockies family for their support throughout her recovery. “They are hoping the scar won’t be too bad for [my upcoming] wedding!”

When she walked down the aisle, Wingert’s injury was the last thing on her mind. “Obviously, everything that happened with the foul ball was difficult to accept and go through, but being home those weeks before really allowed me to heal properly, catch up on rest and settle in to truly enjoy that day,” she tells Us. “There were so many positives that came from a very scary experience. … Crazy how that works.”

The sports reporter went on to praise the medical staff who treated her, including Abe White, the facials plastics specialist who did her stitches. White was “specifically called into the trauma hospital” by the Rockies after the incident. “Dr. Paul Daraei removed the stitches and said it was one of the best stitch jobs he had ever seen and asked for Dr. White’s number to personally call and tell him that,” she says.

Wingert’s scar “is visible but hardly there,” and she felt “grateful” for the expert care she received. As for the couple’s post-wedding plans, they’re currently soaking up every moment together on a Jamaican honeymoon before Wingert gets back to work with the MLB later this month.

Before she tied the knot, the Louisiana State University alum walked Us through her recovery process. “My parents live in Texas. My fiancé and I have a house in Georgia so when it happened in Denver, I was ‘alone.’ But [AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain] general manager [David Woodman], his wife [Paula Woodman] and my producer [Alison Vigil] stayed with me the whole night,” she said in May. “Then my GM and his wife took care of me at their house for a few days until I was cleared to fly. It was only the second time I had met his wife!”

Though she had to do “a lot of processing” following the accident, Wingert told Us at the time that her injury “could have been a lot worse.” She added, “I’m very grateful for my faith because it’s been able to give me a better perspective than if I didn’t have it to lean and rely on.”

