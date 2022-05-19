Play ball! While reporter Kelsey Wingert may be staying away from the baseball diamond in the interim after being struck by a 95 MPH foul ball, her love for sports runs deep.

“Hard to believe it had been 626 days since my last live TV broadcast. March 11, 2020, was my last game — when the NBA season abruptly ended and world got hit with another hard reality check of the difficulties to come,” Wingert, 29, wrote via Instagram in November 2021 after returning to live TV to cover the Houston Rockets game following the coronavirus pandemic’s pause. “A lot of personal and faith-based growth happened in that time. I re-planted my identity from my career into something that’s unwavering. It was such a painful, challenging but beautiful season of life and I’m so grateful for it. But MAN, did it feel good to be back!!!! Grateful for this opportunity. Hometown hits different! 🚀🏀🤘🏼”

The former Atlanta Braves journalist currently works as a freelance sideline reporter and TV host, covering Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association and National Hockey League games. She also frequently reports on college games. Earlier this year, she became an official correspondent for the Colorado Rockies.

“New office is niiiiiiiiiiiice 😍⚾️ #OpeningDay,” the Louisiana State University grad captioned an April Instagram post from the dugout.

One month later, Wingert made headlines after she was struck in the forehead by Daniel Bard‘s 95 MPH line drive pitch during the Monday, May 16 game.

After Wingert — who was sitting by the first-base camera — was hit by the foul ball, she was taken to the local hospital by AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain’s general manager, David Woodman, and his wife, Paula Woodman.

“Hey guys, I’m hanging in there. I’m sorry I haven’t been able to respond to texts yet. I took a 95 MPH line drive straight into my forehead,” the journalist explained via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 18. “I recieved [sic] internal and external stitches because of how deep the wound is. They are hoping the scar won’t be too bad for [my upcoming] wedding [to fiancé Casey Linch]! I’ve been sleeping at the Woodman’s [sic] who have quickly become family. I can’t say enough about how the network and organization has treated me. I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

Wingert noted via Twitter that her broadcast producer, Alison Vigil, also accompanied her to the hospital.

“[My mom Betsy Wingert and I] will fly back to Atlanta tonight. The stitches will have to come out in a week,” the “Farm to Fame” podcast host concluded her Story, noting she was taking a few medications and recuperating at the Woodmans’ home. “I’m very lucky it wasn’t worse.”

