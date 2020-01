Kobe Bryant

The former L.A. Lakers player died in January 2020 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41. The 18-time NBA All-Star was traveling with eight other people on his private helicopter when a fire reportedly broke out on board. Witnesses reported the helicopter going down quickly and then slamming into the ground, Fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda told KTLA. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash.