She Helped Campaign for Joe During the 2020 Election

In August 2020, Natalie joined cousins Maisy, Finnegan and Naomi to help campaign for their grandfather during the Democratic National Convention’s final night. “Pop told us that this election would be totally different from any other election, ever. He was worried how it would affect his kids,” she said during the segment. “We just knew that he had to run, and we weren’t gonna take no as an answer.”