She’s Spoken Highly About Jill Being Her Grandmother

In her virtual DNC appearance, Natalie opened up about how Jill is as a grandmother. “I would say she’s not your average grandmother,” she said. “She’s a prankster, she’s very mischievous. When she goes on a run, sometimes she’ll find like a dead snake and she’ll pick it up and put it in a bag and she’ll use it to scare someone.”