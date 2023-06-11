Never Have I Ever’s Jaren Lewison: Inside a Day in My Life

It’s time to say goodbye. As Jaren Lewison gears up for Netflix to drop the final season of Never Have I Ever, he exclusively took Us Weekly through a day in his life.

The actor, 22, has portrayed Ben Gross on the Mindy Kaling-produced series since it debuted in 2020. The comedy follows high schooler Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates love, sex and school. After spending much of the first three seasons pining after Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), the season 3 finale ended with Devi losing her virginity to her longtime frenemy Ben.

The fourth and final season, which debuted on Thursday, June 8, picks up after the big night. Despite having sex, Devi’s love triangle is far from over. She’ll still be caught between Ben and Paxton — but she’ll make a choice once and for all by the series finale.

“There’s a bit of a love triangle,” Lewison said during a Tuesday, June 6, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “There will be a winner for that love triangle. I can’t say who, but you will find out.”

Overall, though, the Texas native is happy with how Never Have I Ever concludes.

“I genuinely don’t think that there could’ve been a better ending as a whole,” he added. “For every character, no matter who you love, no matter what story lines you identify with or find yourself in — oh, my God, the writers, they went crazy this season.”

One week ahead of the streaming debut, Lewison enjoyed the comedy’s red carpet premiere in Los Angeles with his cast. “For once. I’m speechless. Never Have I Ever Season 4 premiere. So grateful, I don’t know how to put it adequately in words,” he captioned photos with his costars (including Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Shukla Moorjani). “To everyone involved in Never Have I Ever: thank you thank you THANK YOU! GET READY FOR JUNE 8TH!!!! 🤩🔥🔥.”

