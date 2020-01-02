Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zack Carpinello

The Jersey Shore star celebrated New Year’s Eve with her on-again boyfriend and her kids, Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3, who she shares with ex-husband Roger Mathews. “As a mother of two and a will that will never break, I would never accept anything but greatness by my side and that’s what 24 proved…” JWoww wrote in a long post as she reflected on 2019 and her rollercoaster relationship with the wrestler. “To be everything I needed when I thought I didn’t need anyone.”