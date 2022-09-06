Who Is Bryana Holly? 5 Things to Know About Nicholas Hoult’s Partner

His No. 1 girl! Nicholas Hoult has been dating Bryana Holly for more than five years, but the twosome have managed to keep their romance pretty private.

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix actor, 32, was first linked to the Playboy model, 29, in March 2017. One year later, news broke that the England native welcomed his first child with Holly.

“The levels of tiredness are extreme. No one warns you about it! But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It’s phenomenal,” Hoult told the Evening Standard in January 2019, after becoming a parent in April 2018. “I’m loving it. And it evolves all the time. They change so much, every day is different. It fills you up as a human completely.”

It wasn’t until February 2020, however, that the “Zeds Dead: Collapse” music video star confirmed the arrival of the pair’s son. “Forever valentine,” Holly captioned an Instagram photo with her little man at the fair.

That same year, the Crossing Swords alum gave fans a rare glimpse at his life as a father while appearing on the Late Late Show With James Corden.

“I’m loving it,” Hoult said in May 2020. “It’s mad. It’s a learning curve, isn’t it? There’s a lot to take in. But overall, it’s like that time again, it brings back a lot of memories of your childhood.”

The Tolkien star continued: “It makes you play again — which I’m really enjoying, particularly with this time now with everything shut down and not having to work. I’m kind of just playing trains all day. It’s great.”

While Holly has since shared a few snaps of her little one on social media, she rarely opens up about her relationship with Hoult.

However, when the actor earned his first Emmy nomination in July for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on The Great, she gave her man a shout-out on Twitter. Holly reposted the Television Academy’s announcement of the category and added a series of exclamation points on her own account.

Later that month, the influencer gave her followers a sneak peek at her home life, sharing a black and white snap of her and Hoult hugging on Instagram. She also posted a scenic ocean shot and a picture of their son eating a beignet, captioning the bundle, “Lil love drop 🎨 🌹 📖 🍰 🌊.”

Ahead of their romance, Holly was linked to Brody Jenner. Hoult, meanwhile, dated Jennifer Lawrence on and off from 2011 to 2014. He then briefly romanced Glee’s Dianna Agron in the spring of 2015.

Scroll down to learn more about the Mad Max: Fury Road actor’s longtime partner: