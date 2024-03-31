Nick Cannon made time to hop around and celebrate Easter with his big brood.

“Happy Easter from Daddy Bunny!!” Cannon wrote via Instagram, sharing a pic of his and Brittany Bell’s three kids: son Golden Sagon, 7, daughter Powerful Queen, 3, and son Rise Messiah, 18 months. The children sat on the floor next to an Easter bunny with baskets surrounding them.

He also got into the holiday spirit with Bre Tiesi and their 20-month-old son, Legendary Love. In a pic posted via Instagram, the pair sat on either side of the Easter Bunny, with Legendary Love positioned on the Selling Sunset star’s lap.

Cannon also made time to get crafty with his and Abby De La Rosa’s three kids: twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 16 months. “Easter canvas painting with the family,” she wrote via Instagram Story.

Cannon is a father to 12. He also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; daughter Onyx Ice, 18 months, with LaNisha Cole and daughter Halo Marie, 15 months, with Alyssa Scott. (Cannon and Scott’s late son, Zen, died from cancer in December 2021 at 5 months old.)

Scroll down to see how he celebrated Easter with his kids: