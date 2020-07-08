Gigabytes of memories. Nick Cordero’s widow, Amanda Kloots, looked through the Broadway star’s iPhone after his death and discovered a trove of personal photos and videos.

“I was really lucky today. I woke up and I just immediately remembered Nick’s password to his cellphone,” the personal trainer said on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 7. “I went to his phone, which has been with me since I took his belongings at the hospital, and I charged it.”

Kloots told fans that she recovered “a lot of photos and text messages from a lot of people from April to now.” In fact, she revealed that Cordero had 832 unread texts from friends and family members since he was placed in a medically induced coma during his battle with the novel coronavirus.

“It has been a day of reflection,” she said with tears in her eyes. “He was such a beautiful man. I kept saying that to him at the hospital. ‘You’re such a beautiful man, and I love you so much.’”

On her Instagram Stories, Kloots shared several photos that she found of the Tony nominee with their now-12-month-old son, Elvis, as well as videos of him singing.

“I think the thing that is really hard is acknowledging that I won’t see him again or the things that, you know, he’s going to miss with Elvis,” she said. “I go in and out of complete shattered tears, not knowing what to do, feeling completely lost, to also feeling OK and strong.”

Cordero died at the age of 41 on Sunday, July 5, more than three months after he was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with COVID-19. During his lengthy hospitalization, the Waitress star only regained consciousness a few times and had to have his right leg amputated in April.

Kloots, who married the actor in September 2017, told her Instagram followers on Sunday that Cordero “was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

The fitness enthusiast later thanked her family for helping her stay strong throughout her late husband’s 95-day health battle.

