A montage of memories. Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, shared a video titled “The Silver Linings” that her sister, Anna Kloots, made for her after the Broadway star’s death.

“How do you get through the hardest time in your life? Family,” the personal trainer wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 6. “I have always been lucky to have a family that loves to be together and to support each other. I’m even luckier to have Nicks [sic] family and extended family that are the same.”

The nearly 11-minute video documents some of the ways that the Kloots family supported Amanda over the past three months while Cordero battled the novel coronavirus at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. It includes dozens of family photos and home videos, many of which show the couple’s 12-month-old son, Elvis, growing up.

“This video captures these last 95 days. The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love,” Amanda wrote. “They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I- selfless time from their lives to be with us. In times of trauma, look for the silver linings. Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love one another.”

The fitness enthusiast announced on Sunday, July 5, that her husband lost his battle with COVID-19 that morning while surrounded by family.

“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

After thanking Cordero’s “diamond in the rough” doctor, David Ng, Amanda told fans that the Tony nominee “definitely put up a fight” during his three-month hospitalization.

“I will love you forever and always my sweet man,” she added.

The pair married in September 2017 and welcomed their son in June 2019.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.