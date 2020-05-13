Nick Cordero is on the road to recovery! The Broadway star has woken up from his coma in the midst of his life-and-death coronavirus battle.

The 41-year-old’s wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed the good news via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 12. She was joined by the couple’s 11-month-old son, Elvis, as she said: “Nick, Dada, is awake! Yay! Dada is awake.”

Kloots also did an Instagram Live video on Tuesday, during which she confirmed Cordero is still “so weak.” She shared that physical therapy “will really help with getting him stronger” in the end.

“He is a true superhero. I mean, we have just come such a far, far away,” she explained. “He’s in there and everything is looking good. It’s like you don’t want to get yourself too excited because it’s been such a road. But that’s why I say it’s a very long road still. We are still in a very long road, but we are in the beginnings of recovery.”

Kloots continued, “We are the beginnings of him waking up and the beginning of him following even more commands and being able to do more things. What a miracle! Our guy is coming back. He is coming back. It’s just so great. It’s a great day.”

Just one day earlier, Kloots gave a positive update about her husband’s condition. The former Radio City Rockette confirmed that the theater actor “is starting to follow commands.”

“He is very, very, weak still, so it is very slow progress, when they ask him to do things. But they can see he is trying, which is awesome,” she said on Monday, May 11, via her Instagram Stories. “Obviously, it is registering and he’s trying to do the things that they ask him to do. This is such a blessing, I can’t even tell you. It’s just so exciting.”

The Canada native was admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on March 31. Though it was initially believed that Cordero had pneumonia, he tested positive for coronavirus the following day. He had remained unconscious in the hospital’s intensive care unit until Tuesday.

To save Cordero’s life, he underwent a procedure to have his right leg amputated on April 18. “It came down to a point where honestly it was life or leg, and we had to choose life. I choose life,’” Kloots said on Today on April 20. “They put the ECMO machine in him to save his life. It was literally to save his life, and it did, thank God. And sometimes the repercussion of putting that machine on can cause some blood issues, and it did with his leg.”

