Why Amanda Kloots Plays Son Elvis’ Cries for Nick Cordero Amid His Coma

The sweetest sound. Amanda Kloots opened up about one of the ways she communicates with her husband, Nick Cordero, amid his coma.

“I had a C-section with [our son], Elvis,” the former Rockette, 38, said in a Sunday, May 3, Instagram Story upload. “We had a very, very long labor. It was 52 hours — yes, 52 hours — and we were finally in the operating room and they’re doing the procedure at like 6:40 in the morning. You have that curtain up, but they pulled Elvis out and he starts crying and Nick says, ‘Honey listen to our baby cry. That cry will never sound as sweet as it does right now.’”

The Ohio native went on to tell her followers: “I’ll never forget that line. I just thought it was such a beautiful line, and he was right. His cry has never sounded that good ever again, but I’ve recorded Elvis crying and I do play it for Nick. Elvis’ first birthday is June 10 and it’s my goal to get him home for his birthday.”

The Broadway star, 41, has been in intensive care since late March when he tested positive for the coronavirus. The Canadian star has since had a leg amputation surgery as well as surgery for a temporary pacemaker.

“My whole world has stopped,” Kloots captioned a throwback family photo on April 11. “Please pray for my husband. Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. Energy, meditation, positive thinking. He is fighting for his life right now. Elvis and I need you Nick Cordero. It’s time to fight daddy.”

The dancer went on to explain that she films home videos for Cordero every day. “I send it to his phone so that when he wakes up, he can watch them and feel like he’s been with Elvis and I everyday,” Kloots wrote.

The couple met in 2014 while starring in Bullets Over Broadway. The Tony nominee proposed in March 2017 and they wed the following September. Elvis arrived in June 2019.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.