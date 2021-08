July 2021

Viall revealed on Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast that after his split from Vanessa Grimaldi, he “made a conscious decision to not in any way, shape or form, romantically or otherwise, be involved with anyone from Bachelor Nation.”

He added, “Some people would hang out and be like, ‘I think we should get together.’ And I’m like, ‘Listen, you seem great, but I literally don’t date anyone in Bachelor Nation.'”