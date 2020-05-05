News

Nikki Bella Reveals Biggest Regrets From John Cena Relationship, How ‘DWTS’ Helped Her and More in New Book

Nikki Bella on Dancing with the Stars Everything Nikki Bella Said About John Cena in Her New Book
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Changed Her Outlook

“It was until I did Dancing with the Stars that I really woke up,” she writes, explaining that ABC put her in an apartment and she lived alone. “I liked how it felt to be that independent girl. I had been sitting in a jail cell without realizing that the door wasn’t locked and that I had built it myself. After Dancing with the Stars, I felt like I’d found myself. I didn’t want to lose her again. … Dancing with the Stars also unlocked for me was the idea that I can stand on my own. I think it’s partly growing up as a twin, and then becoming a star based on that twindom, but being involved with a mega-star also undermined some of my faith in myself.”

