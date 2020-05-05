‘Dancing With the Stars’ Changed Her Outlook

“It was until I did Dancing with the Stars that I really woke up,” she writes, explaining that ABC put her in an apartment and she lived alone. “I liked how it felt to be that independent girl. I had been sitting in a jail cell without realizing that the door wasn’t locked and that I had built it myself. After Dancing with the Stars, I felt like I’d found myself. I didn’t want to lose her again. … Dancing with the Stars also unlocked for me was the idea that I can stand on my own. I think it’s partly growing up as a twin, and then becoming a star based on that twindom, but being involved with a mega-star also undermined some of my faith in myself.”