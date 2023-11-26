A typical day in Nikki Garcia’s life kicks off with a gym session after dropping off 3-year-old son Matteo at school.

“Time for ‘me time’! Nothing like a sweat session when I can get it in,” the Barmageddon host, 40, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Feels hard as of late, but I cherish the days get to do it.” (Garcia shares Matteo with her husband, Artem Chigvintsev.)

After a busy day of visiting a California winery, recording a podcast episode, cooking and catching up with Chigvintsev, 41, Garcia ends the night by reading Matteo a book before bed. “It’s so cute to see what books he picks out every night,” the Total Bellas alum tells Us. “I’m so in love with my son!”

Barmageddon season 2 airs on USA Network Mondays at 11 p.m. ET. Scroll down to follow Garcia through a day in her life:

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi