Surf’s up! The Mission Pacific Hotel is the perfect place for people looking for a beachside getaway — and for fans of Top Gun.

Located in Oceanside, California, just a short train ride away from downtown San Diego and Los Angeles, guests can enjoy stunning oceanside views and amazing amenities. The hotel opened in May 2021, followed by The Seabird resort, which resides next door. With both hotels combined, it is now the largest oceanfront hotel development in San Diego County in over 50 years. And they are just steps away from the city’s iconic 2.5 mile wooden pier.

“We’re trying to get it right – trying to make it really special,” Jeremy Cohen, senior vice president of resort developer S.D. Malkin Properties, said at the opening of the Mission Pacific.

The Mission Pacific has 161 rooms, including 38 suites, that feature distinct southern California artwork curated by the Oceanside Museum of Art. Most rooms also have an oceanside view, which let in the fresh ocean air.

Guests can also enjoy the rooftop pool with lounge seating, three on-site restaurants, a library and a fitness center. The poolside rooftop bar not only provides beautiful views but cooks up Baja street food like oysters and coconut salmon crudo with specialty cocktails.

The other restaurants at the hotel include the Valle, with the award-winning Chef Roberto Alcocer, and High/Low, serving breakfast and lunch favorites with all-natural ingredients.

The hotel offers beachside services, including from The Beach Rambler shop — located on The Strand — with complimentary beach chairs and umbrellas for guests.

Apart from the amenities and dining experiences, Mission Pacific Hotel is now also home to the newly renovated Top Gun House.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of Top Gun House and share this beloved historic icon with the city of Oceanside,” Michael Stephens, Area Managing Director of Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort, has said. “Adapting, preserving and relocating a nineteenth century bungalow was a significant undertaking, but the work has been well worth it.”

The Graves House, built in 1887, appeared in the beloved original Top Gun movie in 1986. The house has now been restored to its full cinematic glory and guests can stop by and get a delicious high-pie, made of locally picked fruits and housemade ice cream.

