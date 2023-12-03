Here comes the bride … in the perfect pair of sneakers.

To celebrate her bachelorette party earlier this month, Olivia Culpo rocked a pair of Brooks Running’s Ghost Max sneakers. The kicks, designed for running or walking, deliver enhanced protection with soft cushioning, a stable ride and rocker-like transitions that help propel individuals forward.

The shoes are made with recycled materials, including plastic bottles that were diverted from landfills, to make a certified CarbonNeutral product. The tennis shoes come in a variety of colors, of which Culpo, 31, chose bright white ones to perfectly match her upcoming wedding day.

The model got engaged to San Francisco 49ers athlete Christian McCaffrey in April after four years together. Culpo and her besties jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on November 3 for a long weekend of bachelorette party fun.

