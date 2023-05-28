Olivia Holt: Inside a Day in My Life

The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be Olivia Holt. The 25-year-old is currently in her first-ever Broadway role as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

“Ok not to be dramatic but i have 2 more weeks left performing on this stage and i’m getting emo,” the Cruel Summer actress captioned a snap of herself on stage via Instagram on Monday, May 22.

She kicked off her eight-week run at New York City’s Ambassador Theatre on April 10 and will take her final bow on June 4.

“Moving to this wild city, long rehearsals, making it to the stage without throwing up everywhere, AAAND making my broadway debut !!!” Holt captioned an Instagram post last month. “i still can’t believe this is real. i love this company. i love this theatre. i love how sore my legs and feet are. i love the endless amount of passion i feel in every person i meet in this chicago family. i also love learning from them. and i really love roxie. so much gratitude to this company. welcoming me with open arms and giving me the opportunity to challenge and push myself. you’re all so cool and make me laugh and i look up to you in more ways than you know.”

As Roxie, the Cloak & Dagger alum depicts a young chorus girl at a nightclub in the 1920s who finds the fame she’d always dreamed of — but only after being arrested for murder. It’s a role that has attracted many famous faces throughout Chicago’s long run (the revival has been going strong since 1996), with Brooke Shields, Ashlee Simpson, Erika Jayne and Pamela Anderson tackling Roxie over the years.

“This character is such a powerful female role. Roxie is so layered and has so many dimensions. She’s up, she’s down. She’s quick. She’s smart and has this amazing wit,” Holt told Forbes in April. “Rob Bowman, our musical director, put it perfectly. He says, ‘If the emotional Olympics were a sport, Roxie would be a champion.’”

Holt first saw Chicago a decade ago, and she hopes audiences are as affected by the show as she was. “I really hope that people are moved by the characters and story,” she explained. “Even though this musical has been around for so long and people are familiar with it, it can live in the present day too. There’s so many story lines that feel like they could happen today. And I think that that’s what makes it so relevant, new and so fresh all the time.”

Scroll down to see a day in Holt’s life just before her big Broadway debut: