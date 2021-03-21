Exclusive Olivia Newton-John and Chloe Lattanzi: Inside a Day in Our Life By Sophie Dweck March 21, 2021 Michelle Day 5 5 / 5 6 p.m. After a jam-packed day filled with activities, the Grammy winner enjoys a quiet moment alone on her patio. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News