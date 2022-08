2020

Newton-John supported Travolta when his wife, Kelly Preston, died following her own battle with cancer.

“We are in contact, and I send my love and support as often as I can,” she told Entertainment Tonight after Preston died in July 2020. “She was a very beautiful person, inside and out, and was beautiful to look at. But she had a gentle spirit and I just feel so, so much for John and the children. It’s hard to put into words.”