Living that on set life! Lopez vs. Lopez star and Orange Is the New Black alum Selenis Leyva exclusively took us behind the scenes of a typical day on the George Lopez sitcom.
While the 50-year-old actress is most well-known for her role as Gloria Mendoza on OINTB, she’s also making waves for her portrayal of Rosie Lopez, the ex-wife of George’s character and the mother of their daughter (portrayed by the comedian’s real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez).
“I was like, ‘I need this role. I don’t care what I have to do. Let’s get on board here,’” Leyva told Latin entertainment site Remezcla. “It spoke to me because these people are flawed, but there is so much heart, grit, and truth to the stories. It’s a comedy where you can still find all these nuggets of richness and complexity.”
The NBC sitcom premiered on November 4, and the theater star shared with Us all of the hard work that goes on offstage.
Leyva’s day begins bright and early — before 7 a.m. — which means she needs to do what she can to wake herself up. For the sitcom star, that means “cold eye patches and some meditation music,” she told Us, adding that the routine works to “revive me and help set the tone.”
That tone carries the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress throughout the rest of her day — particularly during filming, as they shoot in front of a live audience.
“I love these days,” Leyva shared with Us. “I feel at home performing live — reminds me of my theater days.”
Still, when the earliness of her wakeup call gets to her, the NBC star will opt for a mid-morning snooze.
“Most days, I nap while getting my makeup done,” Leyva joked. “[But] while getting my hair done, it’s full-on laughter and lots of storytelling.”
As for her meal choices, the Netflix alum has to “keep it light on show days,” choosing “big salads [and] lots of water keep my energy up.”
At the end of the day, Leyva is thrilled she gets to star on a Latinx sitcom.
“I can say that for me, as a Latina, as an Afro Latina, this is the dream job not only to act in, but, you know, I envision myself watching something like this and being very excited,” she told Red Carpet Report TV earlier this month.
Lopez vs. Lopez airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It is also available to stream on Peacock.
Keep scrolling for an inside look at Leyva’s daily routine on set:
Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Credit: Courtesy of Selenis Leyva
6:45 a.m.
Playing it cool. “Since working on Lopez vs. Lopez, my days usually start early,” Leyva tells Us. “Cold eye patches and some meditation music revive me and help set the tone.”
Credit: Courtesy of Selenis Leyva
9:00 a.m.
Clothes call! Making a pit stop in wardrobe: The actress checks out her character Rosie’s daily looks: “Love all the great pieces I get to wear!”
Credit: Courtesy of Selenis Leyva
10:00 a.m.
Power hour. Time for glam! “Most days, I nap while getting my makeup done,” she says. “[But] while getting my hair done, it’s full-on laughter and lots of storytelling.”
Credit: Courtesy of Selenis Leyva
12:30 p.m.
Taking a bite! “Gotta keep it light on show days,” the actress explains of her preferred lunch choices. “Big salads [and] lots of water keep my energy up.”
Credit: Courtesy of Selenis Leyva
1:30 p.m.
Setting the scene. With off-Broadway experience, Leyva’s no stranger to the stage — and the team behind the sitcom uses their time wisely: “Shooting some scenes before the live audience files in,” the star tells Us.
Credit: Courtesy of Selenis Leyva
3:00 p.m.
A screen queen! After shooting on a private set, the Bronx native indulges in downtime: “I usually catch up on emails and review the script for [the] live performance.”
Credit: Courtesy of Selenis Leyva
4:30 p.m.
As the audience fills their seats, Leyva takes it all in: “I love these days. I feel at home performing live — reminds me of my theater days.”
Credit: Courtesy of Selenis Leyva
8:00 p.m.
Showtime! Leyva and company spend the next few hours putting on a hilarious show. Adds the star: “That’s a wrap on our live taping!”