Kourtney Kardashian is at it again! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shared another recipe via her Poosh website that you’re likely going to want to make ASAP.

Per the Poosh article, which was published on Tuesday, June 9, this nutrient-packed salad has the ability to keep people satiated for longer periods of time, meaning there’s likely to be less potentially unhealthy snacking throughout the day.

The dish is made with cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, some optional feta cheese and more. The dressing is a simple mixture of olive oil, oregano, salt and pepper.

“This classic Greek salad is perfect all year round but is particularly delicious in the warmer months because tomatoes are best in the summer. It’s so easy to make and lends a refreshing lunch or dinner side dish option for any day of the week,” the article explained. “Unlike usual salads with greens, the tomatoes and cucumbers in this mix are a bit heavier so it keeps you full longer (without feeling stuffed of course).”

Additionally, this hearty meal is highly adaptable depending on personal tastes and what’s available. “Feel free to add leafy greens, red peppers, shredded chicken, and anything else you would like to make the salad a bit more robust,” the article added, noting that the leftover olive oil-based dressing makes for a great bread-dipping mixture.

Though this recipe isn’t one of 41-year-old Kardashian’s own creations, it definitely seems like something she would enjoy, partially because it is especially useful for intermittent fasters such as the reality star.

Kardashian opened up about her intermittent fasting routine in May, noting that she frequently employs the popular eating regimen — which limits food intake to specific times — to maintain her slim figure. Since not eating for hours at a time can be difficult, the California native uses a series of clever hacks to keep herself on track.

One such trick involves squashing any sweet cravings with healthy beverages such as hot green tea or water with a splash of apple cider vinegar, and another is sticking to satiating meals, such as Greek salad. Kardashian is also a fan of avocado smoothies and other salads packed with filling fiber.