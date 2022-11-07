Is Vin Diesel Married? Everything to Know About GF Paloma Jimenez

The American actor Vin Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, is oftentimes listed as one of the highest-paid Hollywood stars depending on the years his movies are released. Projects he’s known for include the Fast and the Furious franchise, The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) and the XXX film series.

The iconic leader of the Fast and the Furious franchise is all about family, both in his movies and in real life. Diesel’s Dominic Toretto character’s definition of family includes his closest friends, and this seems to roll over into real life. So, what about his real family? Who are they?

The Riddick actor is notoriously guarded when it comes to his romantic relationships. It’s unknown if the actor is even married! However, we do know the name of his longtime partner and the mother of his children: Paloma Jiménez.

The couple’s relationship began in 2007, years after he dated co-star Michelle Rodriguez. Diesel and Jiménez have three children together, with all of them taking on his surname: Sinclair.

Keep scrolling as we take a dive into this elusive couple’s relationship: