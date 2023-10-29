Your account
Peloton’s Ally Love Explains Which Meal Is Her ‘Essential Part of a Healthy Day’

Peloton’s Ally Love: A Day in My Life
Courtesy of Ally Love

Fitness expert Ally Love knows how to stay in shape, mentally and physically.

She kicks off every morning by teaching a Peloton class. “This ride leaves me feeling empowered and energized,” Love exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Between hosting gigs for the Brooklyn Nets and Dance 100 — season 2 of which is now streaming on Netflix — Love is super busy. The certified health coach makes sure to give herself enough fuel for her active schedule, eating a balanced three meals a day. She doesn’t even work through lunch.

“Getting fresh air and taking the time to enjoy a satisfying lunch is an essential part of a healthy day,” she says.

Scroll down to follow Love through a day in her life:

