Out on the town! Pete Davidson made a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday, March 5, after making headlines for slamming Saturday Night Live.

The stand-up comedian, 26, attended the premiere of his movie Big Time Adolescence at the Metrograph theater in New York City. He was joined by best friend and costar Machine Gun Kelly as well as director Jason Orley and cast members Griffin Gluck, Jon Cryer, Thomas Barbusca, Brielle Barbusca, Emily Arlook and Oona Laurence. Noah Centineo and Sabrina Carpenter, who is dating Gluck, were also in attendance.

Davidson and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) stayed by each other’s sides as they posed for photos on the red carpet. The Alive From New York star wore a black crewneck sweatshirt with black pants, while the rapper, 29, sported a sleeveless red suit jacket over a matching shirt and trousers.

Later in the evening, Davidson changed his clothes, putting on a white graphic T-shirt and a sleeveless black hoodie.

The Staten Island, New York, native’s appearance came one week after he revealed that he has had conversations with several people about leaving SNL after six seasons.

“It’s a hard thing to do ‘cause you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early. But everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know and it’ll be all right,’” he told Charlamagne Tha God during an interview. “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it. … I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really — if I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”

That said, Davidson told the radio personality, 41, that series creator Lorne Michaels “has treated me with nothing but love, and he’s like a father figure to me.”

Later that week, the actor skipped the SNL cast party after the Saturday, February 29, episode. “A lot of the cast members who were there noted that Pete’s absence at the party was due, in fact, to his comments last week and the tension with him and other cast members,” a source told Us Weekly.

Davidson joined the NBC variety show in 2014 at the age of 20, making him one of the youngest cast members in the series’ 40-plus-year history.

