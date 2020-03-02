Awkward! Pete Davidson was noticeably absent from the Saturday Night Live cast party after the February 29 episode, days after his controversial comments about the show and his costars.

The cast met at L’Avenue inside Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City after John Mulaney hosted the sketch comedy staple for the third time on Saturday. The former SNL writer, 37, and musical guest David Byrne were joined by Harry Styles, Chris Rock and Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as current cast members Aidy Bryant, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang to celebrate the end of another successful live episode. However, Davidson, 26, did not attend.

“A lot of the cast members who were there noted that Pete’s absence at the party was due, in fact, to his comments last week and the tension with him and other cast members,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The Guy Code alum made headlines on Monday, February 24, for hinting that his time at SNL might be coming to an end. During an interview with Charlemagne tha God, Davidson claimed that the show treats him poorly.

“I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it,” the Wild ‘N Out alum said. “It’s like, whose side are you on? You know, I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really — if I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”

Though he said show creator Lorne Michaels has been “like a father figure” during his six-year tenure on the show, Davidson was upset by the few opportunities he has to showcase his comedy talents from episode to episode.

“They think I’m f–king dumb. Like, I’m literally painted out to be like this big dumb idiot,” he concluded. “I think everybody outgrows it and I think for what I could do on the show — which is just barely anything and it’s just ‘Weekend Update’ and I feel like I’ve done, like, 30 of those and I just feel like, yeah, I’ve done as much as I can over there but happy to be there as long as Lorne likes me.”