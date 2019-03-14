She’s a fan! Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant is rooting for Pete Davidson’s happiness — and that includes being supportive of his relationship with new girlfriend Kate Beckinsale.
“I only wish Pete the best, of course,” the Shrill star, 31, told Entertainment Tonight at the Hulu show’s premiere on Wednesday, March 13, when asked about the 25-year-old Big Time Adolescence actor’s budding romance with the Widow actress, 45. “I love them.”
Bryant’s comments come less than a week after Davidson addressed people’s opinions on his fling with Beckinsale because she is 20 years his senior. Davidson stopped by the “Weekend Update” skit on Saturday, March 9, and castmate Colin Jost asked him about his “girlfriend.”
“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn’t really bother us,” the Set it Up star told Jost before rattling off names of other male celebrities who have married or dated much younger women, including Derek Jeter, Alec Baldwin and Scott Disick.
Earlier this month, Davidson and Beckinsale took their romance to another level when they were spotted packing on the PDA at a New York Rangers game. The pair could be seen exchanging passionate kisses during their time at the sporting event.
Davidson and the Serendipity actress first sparked romance speculation in January after they were spotted flirting at multiple Golden Globes afterparties. “She was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source told Us of Beckinsale at the time. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”
The two seemingly have the same interests at heart. “Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him,” a source told Us in February. “They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has such a fun, young, loving personality and is happy with him.”
Another insider added that Davidson “only has eyes for Kate,” and noted, “she’s cool and fun. It’s long distance, but they’re taking it slow.”
Davidson was previously engaged to ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, for four months before the former couple called it quits on their relationship in October 2018. Beckinsale, for her part, shares 20-year-old daughter, Lily, with ex Michael Sheen.
