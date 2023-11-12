A typical day in Peter Facinelli’s life begins with a sweet wake-up call from his and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison’s 14-month-old son, Jack.

“Nothing is sweeter than a good breakfast and some cuddle time with Jack,” the actor, 49, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. (Facinelli also shares daughters Luca, 26, Lola, 20, and Fiona, 17, with ex-wife Jennie Garth.)

Facinelli continues his morning routine with a round of racquetball. The game is one the On Fire star has strong opinions about — “Pickleball may have swept the nation, but I keep it old school,” he tells Us.

On this particular day in his life, Facinelli joined his friends and fellow actors on the SAG-AFTRA picket line. The union reached a tentative deal with the AMPTP to end the nearly four-month-long strike on Wednesday, November 8. (His film On Fire premieres on VOD November 14.)

