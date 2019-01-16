Duchess Meghan has a good sense of humor! The pregnant royal couldn’t help but laugh when a woman lovingly poked fun at her growing baby bump during a visit to the London animal welfare charity Mayhew on Wednesday, January 16.

“Lovely lady you are! May the good lord always bless you. And you’re a fat lady!” care home resident Peggy McEachrom told Meghan, as seen in a video tweeted by The Sun royal correspondent Emily Andrews.

The Suits alum, 37, immediately started laughing at the comment before responding, “I’ll take it!”

Meghan’s solo engagement marked her first official public visit to Mayhew, which is one of her new patronages, though she has been privately meeting with the charity’s volunteers for the past year. Her other three patronages are The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities and Smart Works, the latter of which she visited last week.

Meghan wasn’t the only member of the royal family who stepped out in London on Wednesday morning. Duchess Kate visited the nearby Royal Opera House to meet with costume designers and dancers.

Scroll down to see more photos from the Duchess of Sussex’s outing!