Joining forces. Prince Charles and his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, stepped out for a rare joint appearance together on Thursday, April 4, in support of Netflix’s new eight-part series, Our Planet.

All three men looked dashing in black tuxedos with white undershirts and black bowties as they joined other celebrities, including David and Brooklyn Beckham, Ellie Goulding and Sir David Attenborough, who voiced the show, at the National History Museum in Kensington.

The threesome are rarely seen out sans their significant others, Duchess Camilla, Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan, respectively. In fact, they haven’t left their spouses at home since April 2017, when they attended a ceremony marking the World War I Battle of Vimy Ridge.

“The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are continuing to use their unique positions to help highlight the threat of climate change and the multi-generational effort required to maintain our natural environment,” a statement for Clarence House read.

The film series, created in conjunction with the World Wildlife Fund, will “examine how climate change impacts all living creatures.”

The excursion was documented on Harry’s new Instagram page, Sussex Royal.

“As president of @AfricanParks, the Duke of Sussex continues to advocate for the communities and wildlife that coexist in some of the most vulnerable environments around the world,” a caption for the series of photos read.

The palace’s Instagram, Kensington Royal, also shared photos, writing, “Supporting communities to protect their natural environment for future generations has been one of The Duke of Cambridge’s key priorities for a number of years. Through the Royal Foundation in 2012 The Duke founded United for Wildlife, an unprecedented collaboration between seven of the world’s most influential conservation organisations — all working together to #EndWildlifeCrime.”

Our Planet will debut on Netflix on April 5.