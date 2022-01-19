Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Charitable Work Throughout the Years

Women for Afghan Women

In August 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated to the organization, which empowers disenfranchised Afghan women and girls in Afghanistan and New York. The Archewell Foundation’s donation will help refugees fleeing Afghanistan.

“We are immensely grateful for the generosity of the Archewell Foundation in support of our efforts to evacuate/relocate thousands of Afghan women, children, families, including our staff,” Women for Afghan Women shared via Instagram.