Prince Harry Returns to London to Join Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios

It’s his life! Prince Harry returned to London to meet with Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir at the historic Abbey Road Studios on Friday, February 28, marking one of his final engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

Harry, 35, was all smiles at the event despite the day’s rainy weather and the royal drama surrounding his family, wearing a blue button-down shirt and black slacks. Bon Jovi, 57, meanwhile, sported an all-black ensemble topped with a leather jacket.

Harry and Meghan Markle announced last month their plans to “step back” from the royal family, become financially independent and split their time between the United Kingdom and North America as they focus on their charitable activities and raise their son, 9-month-old Archie.

After Harry discussed the couple’s exit with brother Prince William, father Prince Charles and grandmother Queen Elizabeth II later that month, Buckingham Palace announced that he and Meghan, 38, “will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

Earlier this month, the palace also confirmed that Harry and Meghan would no longer be able to use the “Sussex Royal” name. “Their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the palace stated at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post spring 2020.”

The Sussexes responded to the trademark block through a statement on their website that same day. “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020,” their statement read.

Former royal protection officer Simon Morgan exclusively explained to Us Weekly this week that the couple will have a security detail shake-up during the transition and that they’ll always need protection. “You are looking at two global icons,” Morgan said in the latest edition of Royally Us. “You’re looking at a senior member of the British royal family. You’re looking at a war veteran who completed two operational tours of Afghanistan. The threat level against that particular individual is extremely high.”

Scroll down for more photos of Harry at Abbey Road Studios on Friday.