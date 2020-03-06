Royals Prince Harry Makes Solo Appearance During Farewell Tour of Royal Engagements By Mariah Cooper March 6, 2020 Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock 9 3 / 9 Ready to Learn The prince and Hamilton appeared to be in good spirits outside of the museum. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Life on the Go with Travel Hacker Clint Johnston How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston True American Heritage—The Perfect Gift from Duke Spirits! More News