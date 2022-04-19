Harry and Meghan Hire Barack Obama's Former Security Guard: What to Know

A new team member! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hired Christopher Sanchez, who used to work for former U.S. president Barack Obama, as part of their security team.

The former Secret Service agent has been spotted alongside the Duke of Sussex, 37, and his wife, 40, at this year’s Invictus Games, which kicked off in The Hague, Netherlands, on Saturday, April 16. The event was postponed to this month after the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to cancel the games two years in a row.

Before joining the royal couple’s staff, Sanchez spent five years working for the U.S. government. He has more than two decades of security experience in areas including crisis management, site vulnerability assessment and advance threat protection.

Harry has been fighting for increased security for his family over the past several months, arguing that it has not been sufficient since he and the Suits alum made their royal exit permanent in March 2020. The couple share son Archie, 2, and daughter Lili, 10 months.

In January, the former military helicopter pilot applied for a judicial review of the U.K. Home Office’s previous decision not to allow him to fund personal police protection for his family while visiting England.

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” the royal’s legal spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “While his role within the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family.”

The BetterUp CIO has personally funded a private security team since he and Meghan moved to California, but his spokesperson claimed that the team couldn’t provide sufficient protection in the royal’s home country. “In absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return home,” the rep added in a statement.

One month later, the duke’s attorney Shaheed Fatima told a London court that Harry “does not feel safe” traveling to the U.K. with Archie and Lili.

“This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements that were applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him if he decides to come back,” Fatima continued in the hearing. “And, of course, it should go without saying that he wants to come back: to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart. Most of all, this is, and always will be, his home.”

Before the Invictus Games began this month, the Sussexes stopped in England to see Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. The visit marked the first time Meghan had returned to the U.K. in more than two years. Their children, however, did not join them for the journey.

